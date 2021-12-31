The leaders of the United States and Russia spoke by phone about the growing tension between Moscow and Ukraine. However, they were unable to reach an agreement. Senior US and Russian officials will return to this issue on January 9-10 in Geneva

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, held a telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, this Thursday, December 30. In the conversation, the US president urged Moscow to reduce tensions with Ukraine.

This, given the concentration of Russian troops on the border with the neighboring country.

According to the White House, the call began at 3:35 p.m. Washington DC time and lasted approximately 50 minutes. A photo released by the Government showed the American leader sitting at a desk in his home in Wilmington (Delaware), where he arrived to spend the New Year.

The call was coordinated at the express request of the Kremlin. It is the second time this month that the rulers have direct contact. The first conversation took place on December 7.

The key points of the call

A senior US official announced in a call with journalists that the conversation between Putin and Biden was “serious and substantial”, as it was not an exchange “of compliments.”

For her part, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the US leader “urged Russia to reduce tensions with Ukraine” and “made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia invades Ukraine. ”

According to Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin adviser, Putin reacted strongly to this comment. He confessed that the Russian president “pointed out that it would be a mistake that our ancestors would see as a serious mistake. Many mistakes have been made in the last 30 years, and it is better that we avoid more mistakes of this kind in this situation.”

He added that Putin told Biden that “Russia would act as the United States would if offensive weapons were deployed near US borders.”

President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland © Adam Schultz / The White House via AP

Indeed, Russia insisted that a written commitment be made that Ukraine will never be a member of NATO and that the organization’s military equipment will not be placed in former Soviet states. The Biden administration rejected this request.

However, the US president told his Russian counterpart that a diplomatic path remains open. This, despite the presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the increase in demands for guarantees from the Kremlin to the United States and NATO.

Finally, “President Biden reiterated that substantial progress in these dialogues can only occur in an environment of de-escalation and not of escalation.”

Despite the differences, which White House officials say may be impossible to resolve, “the leaders agreed that there are areas in which the two sides could make significant progress.”

The trigger for tension with the West

The West has been alarmed by the accumulation of tens of thousands of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border in the past two months. They believe that Russia could be close to attacking its neighbor.

However, Putin denies these accusations and blames NATO for the current military tension due to its expansion ever closer to Russian territory.

A Ukrainian soldier smokes on the line of separation of pro-Russian rebels, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone Thursday about the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine. © Andriy Dubchak / AFP

The tension between Russia and Ukraine reached its climax when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014. Since then, separatists have been fighting Kiev troops in eastern Ukraine, while the latter continues to claim sovereignty over that territory.

Senior US and Russian officials will continue to discuss the Ukrainian crisis on January 9-10 in Geneva, Switzerland. On January 12, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will be held, while negotiations at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will take place on January 13 in Vienna.

With EFE and AP