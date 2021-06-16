The first summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is expected to last more than four hours. Swiss media reports that the leaders will arrive at the Villa La Grange on Lake Geneva by 1 p.m.











Swiss President Guy Parmelin first receives Putin and then Biden arrives. After a brief meeting of the three heads of state, Biden and Putin meet with their foreign ministers Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov. After that, the summit really starts, when Biden and Putin start deliberations without their ministers.

Both American and Russian spokesmen estimate that the summit will last more than four hours. There is no lunch planned. Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday and was received by the Swiss vice president. Putin lands at the airport shortly before the summit and goes straight to the villa on the other side of town without an official reception. There will be no press conferences afterwards, but it is expected that the two leaders will explain the maintenance separately.

Tighten tires

The summit is being held at the initiative of the US and is aimed at strengthening ties with Russia. The two countries have been at odds for some time over various issues. Putin recently said Russia-US relations have hit rock bottom since Biden’s arrival.

In addition to the possible return of the ambassadors, discussions in Geneva include the alleged cyber attacks by Russia, the exchange of prisoners, the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the corona pandemic. In the run-up to the summit, expectations were tempered by both sides. Biden, for example, said he wanted to prevent the relationship with Russia from deteriorating further. Human rights can be discussed, but according to Swiss media, certain people will not be discussed, such as the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Several dozen people demonstrated near Lake Geneva on Tuesday evening for his release.

