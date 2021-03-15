On Sunday, US President Joe Biden avoided answering questions from journalists who asked him if New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign, while Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Cuomo to consult himself to see if he was still able to stay in office, without It went so far as to demand his resignation.

The cautious statements of Biden and Pelosi differ from those of other Democratic officials, including Chuck Schumer, who openly called on Cuomo to resign.

“The investigation is continuing and we want to see what he will do,” Biden said as he got off the presidential helicopter, Marine.