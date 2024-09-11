“There was no history” in the heated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. This is the belief expressed by US President Joe Bidenwho watched the duel from a New York hotel, according to CNN. “America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work with for three and a half years. Vice President Harris has proven she is the best choice to lead our nation forward. We will not go back,” he wrote on X.

“Tonight we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. Kamala Harris will be a president for all Americans. Let’s get to work,” the words on X of theformer American president Barack Obamaafter the conclusion of the debate.

And among the many messages there is also one from the aspiring first gentleman. “I told you you were ready. You won the debate”, he says Doug Emhoff who praised his wife Kamala Harris at the end of the duel with Trump. “Wait, we haven’t won anything yet, right? So, we have to take this energy, we have to take this momentum,” urged the vice president’s husband. “And she has shown everyone, especially Donald Trump, what a true leader is. Now we’re going to take this momentum for the next 55 days so that I can call my wife the next president of the United States.”