Israeli media said that Netanyahu told Biden in the call that victory in Gaza means security control over it.

For his part, the White House said that Biden called for urgent and specific steps to increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

During the call, Biden stressed the need to take advantage of the progress made in the negotiations to secure the release of all hostages as soon as possible.

According to the White House, the US President stressed that the military operation in Rafah should not begin without a plan that guarantees the safety of the displaced.

The White House noted that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to remain in close contact.

Netanyahu told Fox News Sunday earlier on Sunday that he had not spoken to Biden since the latter described the Israeli military response as “exaggerated” on Thursday, and he did not know what the US president meant by that.