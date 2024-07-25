US President Joe Biden welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Thursday, a day after the latter addressed Congress to defend his all-out war on Gaza. In his brief appearance before the press, before meeting behind closed doors, Netanyahu thanked his host, as he had done the day before, for “50 years of support for Israel and 50 years of public service.” The Democratic president was pleased to welcome a new allusion by the Israeli to his Irish origins (“a proud Irish-American Zionist,” he called him on Wednesday) and simply said: “We have a lot to talk about.”

“The leaders will discuss the evolving situation in Gaza and progress toward a ceasefire and a hostage release agreement, as well as the United States’ strong commitment to Israel’s security, including countering Iran’s threats to Israel and the broader region,” the White House press secretary said in a statement. The first item on the agenda was the ceasefire, in talks sponsored by Washington for months, as US officials believe it could be close to being finalized. “We are closer than ever,” a source in the Democratic administration told CNN; “it is up to the Israelis to accept it.” After the private interview, both were scheduled to meet with the families of the American hostages held by Hamas: the release of the rest of the hostages is a condition for the signing of the ceasefire, and vice versa.

Vice President and Democratic hopeful for the nomination for the November elections, Kamala Harris, was scheduled to meet separately with Netanyahu later in the afternoon (midnight in mainland Spain). The meeting with Harris, in her official office at the White House – that is, as vice president and not as a candidate for the elections – is of particular interest because of her tougher stance on the war than Biden’s. She was the first senior official in the Democratic administration to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, even before the president.

However, after Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, amid a climate of tension inside and outside the Capitol, Harris harshly condemned a pro-Palestinian demonstration, in which around 5,000 people held signs calling the Israeli a genocidal war criminal, as “anti-Semitic” and “unpatriotic.” At least six people were arrested during the protest, in which an American flag was burned. Harris, married to a Jew, called the acts “despicable and dangerous hate rhetoric.” In her condemnation, she linked the protest to Hamas, as Netanyahu did repeatedly in his speech. “The graffiti and pro-Hamas rhetoric is abhorrent, we cannot tolerate it,” said the vice president. The White House has surrounded itself on Thursday with additional security fences to protect it from possible protests.

The meeting with Harris will be closely followed, not only because she will most likely be the Democratic presidential candidate, but also to see how much her program will differ from Biden’s policy: everything seems to indicate that, on Israel and other foreign policy issues, there will be no ruptures and continuity will prevail, but she is walking a difficult balance: supporting Israel’s right to defend itself while condemning the difficult humanitarian situation faced by Palestinians in the Strip, which Netanyahu blamed on Hamas on Wednesday “out of pure political calculation.” Harris’s comments on Wednesday’s pro-Palestinian protest seem to have marked the first turn in her speech.

Netanyahu’s visit is the first to Israel’s most important ally since he returned to power for a sixth term in late 2022. The two leaders have had tense relations in recent months due to the brutality of Israel’s military actions in the Strip, which have caused more than 39,000 deaths and some 90,000 injuries, in addition to triggering an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. While protecting Israel’s interests in critical UN votes, with repeated vetoes of ceasefire resolutions, Washington, one of Israel’s main arms suppliers, also made the decision to stop the shipment of 3,500 heavy bombs, a measure criticized particularly harshly by Netanyahu and one of the causes of the growing disagreement with Biden. The Israeli prime minister asked on Wednesday in his speech to Congress for more weapons “to end the war as soon as possible”, that is, to completely finish off Hamas, even if this means razing Gaza.

However, Biden’s loss of influence even though he still has six months left in his term – he is a “lame duck”, the term used in American politics to define those who will not be re-elected – or the unknowns about Harris’ future, tied in many polls with Republican Donald Trump, raise doubts about the real scope of the interviews and, above all, about their real influence on Netanyahu’s actions in the face of the elusive ceasefire agreement. After his visit to Washington, the Israeli prime minister will travel to Mar-a-Lago (Florida) to meet Trump on Friday. He will be the second foreign leader, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to visit the Republican candidate in the last month.

