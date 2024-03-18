ANDUS President Joe Biden spoke this Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. for the first time in weeks and discussed the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and a possible Israeli operation in the city of Rafah, the southernmost point of the Palestinian enclave, and which Washington considers a “mistake.”

“President Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to discuss the latest developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” the White House explained in a statement.

Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor (NSC), assured that much of the conversation had to do with Israeli plans to occupy Rafah, about which Biden was “deeply concerned,” because it would put more than a million refugees at serious risk and with no apparent escape, in addition to being the entry of humanitarian aid from Egypt.

The international community has warned Israel not to launch a massive offensive in Rafah.

“The president again rejected that showing concern about Rafah is the same as questioning the need to put an end to Hamas. It is nonsense (the comparison). A major ground operation there will be a mistake and will lead to more deaths of civilians,” Sullivan said.

The objectives that Israel wants to achieve in Rafah can be achieved by other means

“The objectives that Israel wants to achieve in Rafah can be achieved by other means,” the advisor reiterated.

Biden also called on Netanyahu to send a team of military, intelligence and humanitarian experts to Washington as soon as possible to address those Alternatives to the ground offensive in Rafah that allow the destruction of Hamas infrastructure and improve security at the border crossing with Egypt.

The call between the two leaders is the first in several weeks and comes after Biden assured that Netanyahu's presence “does more harm to Israel than it helps” and after the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, called for early elections in Israel to force the departure of the conservative Israeli politician from the coalition government.

Schumer assured last week in the plenary session of the Upper House that “it is clear that Netanyahu's coalition does not meet Israel's needs after October 7”, the day in which the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas invaded Israeli territory near Gaza and murdered and kidnapped civilians of various nationalities and Israeli soldiers.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.

Biden said that the words of Schumer, a Jewish senator from New York, were a “good speech,” which has further widened the disagreement between the Israeli government and the United States.

Since October 7, the Israeli Army has invaded the Gaza Strip and pushed the population further and further south, causing more than 30,000 deaths and putting more than a million people at risk of famine.

The US continues to see it as a red line for Israel to invade Rafah, south of the Gaza enclave with 1.4 million displaced people, and despite this, Netanyahu said this Sunday that they will enter the city and “operate” from there.

