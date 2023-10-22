US President Joe Biden during an address to the nation on October 19 about the conflict between Israel and Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke by telephone this Sunday (22) with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, to talk about the development of the situation in Gaza.

The information was released in a statement from the White House. According to the document, the two leaders stated that there will now be a “continuous flow of humanitarian assistance” to Gaza.

The first humanitarian aid convoys managed to enter the territory this Saturday (21), after the opening of a border crossing with Egypt.

Also according to the White House statement, Biden and Netanyahu discussed on Sunday’s call ongoing efforts to secure the release of all hostages taken by Hamas – including US citizens – and to provide safe passage for US citizens and others. civilians in Gaza who wish to leave the region.