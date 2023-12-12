Four days after the United States once again saved Israel from a binding UN resolution calling for a ceasefire, the differences between the two allies over the war in Gaza have been more exposed than ever since it began on September 7. October. It has not been in closed-door conversations, nor through journalistic leaks or coded messages, but publicly, both by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. This Tuesday, in Washington, Biden assured that Netanyahu must change his coalition government, where he has the extreme right as his partner, because he does not want a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict. And he has warned that Israel “is beginning to lose support” due to its intense bombings in the Strip, which have killed more than 18,000 people, more than two-thirds of them children and women.

These are by far Biden's harshest statements on the war in Gaza. Until now, the American president had reiterated his support for the country, and defended his “right and obligation” to defend himself to prevent attacks of the nature of the one carried out by Hamas on October 7, with some 1,200 dead and more than 200 kidnapped. The position after the attacks contrasted with Netanyahu's distancing in his first 18 months in office, mainly as a result of his controversial judicial reform.

Netanyahu has also brought the differences to full light. Shortly before Biden spoke, he issued an unprecedented statement in which he openly acknowledged for the first time “disagreements” with Washington regarding the famous “day after” the war, that is, who should fill the power vacuum left by the overthrow of Hamas. “I want to clarify my position: I am not going to allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo,” he said, referring to the agreements signed 30 years ago (the first between Israelis and Palestinians) by which the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) was created to manage sovereignty today limited to part of the West Bank.

The United States wants the ANP to govern Gaza after the war, which Netanyahu opposes. “Gaza will never be Hamas-stan neither “Fatah-stan”, he added, in reference to the two main Palestinian factions: the one that has governed Gaza since 2007 and the one that forms the backbone of the ANP Government in the West Bank and is led by the president, Mahmud Abbas.

Biden's words come on the eve of a trip to the area by his National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, which could take place this week. In a forum organized by The Wall Street Journal, the senior official assured this Tuesday that in his meetings with the Israeli authorities he will address how long the conflict may still last. “The issue of how [el Gobierno israelí] “See the calendar of this war, it will certainly be on my meeting agenda,” he stated.

