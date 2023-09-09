The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will announce this Saturday on the first day of the G20 summit, a mega infrastructure project that will link the Persian Gulf with South Asia.

In a press conference, the “number two” of the White House National Security Council, Jon Finer, announced that the megaproject will consist of a network of railways and ports aimed at improving trade and energy flows from South Asia to the Persian Gulf and with the aim of reaching Europe.

Specifically, the announcement will come during an event featuring Biden, Modi and other leaders to promote an initiative known as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), which was created by the G7 to counter China in the Asia-Pacific region.

The leaders will sign a memorandum of understanding that will outline the objectives of the megaproject and will be signed by the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the European Union and other G20 partners, Finer detailed.

If realized, that project would reconfigure trade between the countries of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. It would also represent a small victory for

USA, which has been trying to counter the influence of the Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road”, with which Beijing has financed million-dollar infrastructure projects around the world.

In addition, China has increased its influence in the Middle East in recent years and, for example, acted as an intermediary in the agreement signed in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish diplomatic relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to receive leaders from around the world, including his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Beijing in October.for a forum on the “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

