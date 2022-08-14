The US political elite closed a cycle of reconstruction of world hegemony in January 1993 with the lack of votes that prevented the re-election of President George Bush Sr. as the last representative of the militarist geopolitical leadership that began with Woodrow Wilson’s 14 points to end the First World War with the control of the hegemonic domination of the United States.

Symbolically, the 20th century was born with the rise of the Russian revolution and the communist system and ended with the disappearance of the Soviet Union, and in both historical points the participation of the United States was decisive.

The US presidential changeover in 1993 also implied a generational rupture: President Bill Clinton was born in 1946, two years after the 1944 Bretton Woods conference that handed over the management of the world economic and monetary community to the United States and a year after the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that liquidated World War II, although with the revealing fact that Clinton lacked membership in the domination structure of US power and came to the White House from the governorship of the small state from Arkansas.

The other significant fact of the political change in the US elites had only occurred in November 1988 with the definition of the so-called Washington Consensus or formal proposals for the beginning of the construction of the world market economy, that is, productive globalization. The wars from then on would not be for military territories, but for the flow of goods and the control of currencies. The local crises in various parts of the world did not manage to modify the dominant focus of the economic market, despite the fact that in some of them the White House participated directly with troops fighting local radicalism.

In Latin America, the United States had tried to explore a new policy of understanding through Democratic President Jimmy Carter and had reached the strategic decision to disassociate from the Panama Canal and hand it over to the Panamanians. The last revolutionary socialist impulse had also failed at the same historical time: the Sandinista revolution took power with the approval of the United States in 1979, but lost it to the bellicose Reagan through elections in 1990. And the Salvadoran guerrilla revolution lacked political viability while the logic of local and regional economic production did not respond.

The North American Free Trade Agreement, formally initiated in 1994, made it possible to put locks on the doors of the cultural, political, and revolutionary nationalisms of the region south of the Rio Grande, fundamentally because Mexico lowered its regional progressive flags by submitting to the necessities of commercial linkage with the Treaty. This fact was possible in 1979 with the arrival to the political leadership of the State of a new generation of officials forged in the economic specialty in American universities, displacing the old politicians who had inherited in a decreasing way two nationalist and progressive approaches of the revolutionaries. from the beginning of the period 1910-1946.

The coincidence of two generations of rulers in Mexico and the United States in the 1980s reconsidered the prioritization of government and State commitments: the urgency of better expectations of well-being through the globalization of markets, now without the burden ideological emotional of the revolutions for or against and with the challenge of building a productive international community.

The problem for Mexico has not been ideological or nationalistic, but of pragmatic results in the production-welfare relationship that had been the guiding axis of the functioning of the State since the Constitution of 1917. In the Treaty cycle 1994-2018, foreign trade Mexico multiplied by ten and companies linked to exports were consolidated, although as a development model there were no tangible results: the share of national Mexican products in the export component fell from 60% in 1993 to 40% in 2020, which it means that Mexico did not detonate the Treaty for a new model of agricultural industrial development and resulted in a maquiladora economy. In quantitative terms, the average annual growth of the GDP in that period of the Treaty was barely 2%, while the nationalist and State economy achieved an annual growth rate of the economy of 6% in the period 1934-1982.

Although the existence of some new progressive elite in the Mexican government, driven by the electoral victory of President López Obrador in 2018, is not yet very clear, the Treaty in its enormous number of operating spaces has come into conflict in two specific areas -electricity and oil– due to the nationalist decision of the Morena government to initiate a process of reconstruction of the preponderance of the State in these productive activities, although without returning to absolute control but only promoting the two specialized public companies: CFE and Pemex.

The fact that the López Obrador and Biden administrations end at the end of 2024 remains a sensitive point, but both will have to deal in the coming months with substantive litigation that will affect trade agreements, and in 2024, both will end their administrations , without it being clear today if his successors — Biden himself if he manages to be re-elected or a Republican and López Obrador’s successor — are going to maintain confrontations that have responded to personal characteristics and not so much to development projects.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not the newspaper that publishes it.