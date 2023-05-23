A productive meeting, but not too much. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, met this Monday at the White House to discuss raising the debt ceiling. They still do not have an agreement, but they have promised to keep in continuous contact, speaking every day, to try to reach it before the date X in which the federal government cannot meet its payment obligations.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter earlier this month that her best estimate was that the administration would be unable to continue to meet all of its obligations by early June, “and potentially as early as June 1,” if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that date. Later, she ratified those dates as “probable” in another letter of May 15. This Monday he has gone a step further and has indicated that it is “highly likely” that the money will run out on those dates, although he always leaves open the possibility that it lasts longer.

Therefore, there is little more than a week left to negotiate and the positions are still far away, because although this Monday’s meeting has been productive, it has not allowed for much progress. “We have literally talked about where we have disagreements and ideas,” McCarthy said in an appearance before reporters. “For me that is productive. Not progress, but productive.”

The only agreement for now seems to be on the adjective to refer to the meeting, also used by Biden: “I have just finished a productive meeting with President McCarthy on the need to prevent default and avoid a catastrophe for our economy,” he said. it’s a statement. “We have once again reiterated that default is out of the question and that the only way forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement.”

In the case of both, this represents an improvement in tone with respect to their latest statements. Biden, in particular, had placed the accent this Sunday on Hiroshima (Japan), where he had attended the G7 meeting in which he believed that some extremist Republicans are willing to cause default to cause damage to the economy, hold him accountable and avoid his re-election. . “I can’t guarantee they won’t force a default by doing something outrageous. I can’t guarantee that,” he said.

At the meeting on Monday, Biden and McCarthy were face to face, without the presence of the other congressional leaders who had attended previous meetings. If there is an agreement between the two, there will be an agreement. The role of the other leaders is secondary in the negotiation. The question is that, despite the good words on Monday, the positions are still very distant.

McCarthy calls for spending cuts that the White House does not want to assume. Biden prefers to cut the deficit by also increasing revenue, especially with more tax pressure on companies and higher incomes. But neither McCarthy nor, above all, the hardest factions of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives are willing to compromise with that.

“Republicans must stand firm on the debt ceiling to bring spending back to reality and restore fiscal sanity to DC. We spend over $100 billion more than federal tax revenue EVERY MONTH. Washington has a spending problem, not a revenue one.” has tweeted the House Freedom Caucus, which brings together some of the representatives who were most resistant to supporting McCarthy and who made a tough negotiation of the debt ceiling as a condition.

narrow margin

That narrows the room for maneuver of the speaker of the House of Representatives and makes negotiation difficult. The Democrats also have a left wing, especially in the Senate, which is unlikely to accept large cuts.

Meanwhile, the clock keeps ticking. Any agreement will have to be embodied in a law, which will also take at least a day or two, so that in order to reach an increase in the spending ceiling by June 1, the agreement should be reached this week.

Biden has abandoned his initial strategy of demanding an increase in the debt ceiling without conditions and has ended up negotiating in what seems like a repeat of the nightmare he lived through when he was vice president of Barack Obama in 2011. McCarthy has once again made it clear that Biden can Say goodbye to that “clean” solution.

“Let me be clear. No, we are never going to vote on a clean debt ceiling [de condiciones]. In the Senate, a clean debt ceiling could not pass. In the Chamber, neither. So why waste time on something that won’t pass instead of finding a solution to the problem? We are too close to give up,” the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters at the Capitol on Monday.

Republicans want to roll back next year’s spending to 2022 levels, but Democrats have proposed keeping it at 2023 levels. Republicans initially wanted to impose spending caps for 10 years, though the latest proposal cut it to six. The White House wants a two-year budget deal. Republicans also want to impose work requirements on health care and food aid programs, but the Biden government warns that millions of people could lose coverage. McCarthy also wants to cut funding from the IRS.

What would have a more catastrophic effect on the economy would be the non-payment of the public debt, not facing maturities of outstanding securities, but there is no clear date as to when that would happen if there was no agreement. The fact that the United States Government does not have funds to meet all its obligations does not necessarily imply defaulting on the debt from the beginning.

The Treasury can prioritize those obligations and can put in place a number of strategies to avoid a debt default (from issuing a high-denomination platinum coin to playing with the face value and interest on the debt). However, the risk of non-payment is already having an impact on the markets and would be even more so if invoices stop being paid.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers published a report according to which the threat of blockade is already having an effect; a default episode, however short, would leave a costly bill, and a prolonged default would drop gross domestic product by 1.5% in the third quarter (at an annualized quarterly rate of 6.1%) and raise the interest rate. unemployment five points, destroying 8.3 million jobs.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter