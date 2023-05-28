McCarthy said in a tweet on Twitter, “I just got off the phone with the president. After he wasted time and refused to negotiate for months, we reached an agreement in principle that the American people deserve.”

Biden described the agreement in a statement as “an important step forward,” and said, “The agreement represents a consensus, which means that not everyone gets what they want. This is the responsibility of the government.”

The agreement raises the debt ceiling for two years and cuts spending over the same period.

It also includes recovering funds that were earmarked to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and were not used, accelerating the process of granting approvals for some energy projects, and some additional working conditions for food aid programs for poor Americans.

Biden and McCarthy had a 90-minute phone call Saturday to discuss the agreement.

“We still have a lot of work to do tonight to finalize the text of the agreement,” McCarthy told reporters at Congress.

And he indicated that he expected to finish drafting the text of the draft agreement, on Sunday, and then he would speak to Biden.

A vote on the agreement is expected on Wednesday.

“It includes historic spending cuts and subsequent reforms that will move people out of poverty into the workforce,” he said. “There are no new taxes or government programmes.”

A source familiar with the matter said negotiators agreed to keep non-defense spending at this year’s level for another year and increase it by 1 percent in 2025.

If the agreement is passed in Congress before the Treasury Department can find the money to cover all its liabilities, the country will avoid a destabilizing debt default.

And the Treasury Department warned on Friday that that could happen unless the debt ceiling is raised before June 5th.