The US president, Joe Biden, met this Tuesday with the leader of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, to talk about the need to suspend the debt ceiling and thus prevent the United States from entering into suspension of payments, without reaching an agreement.

Biden and McCarthy limited themselves to reiterating face to face their positions on the suspension of the debt ceiling, whose limit of 31.4 trillion dollars was already reached on January 19, for which reason the Government is currently resorting to money in its reserves to pay the debts it has contracted.

The Treasury Department estimates that those reserves will be depleted on June 1, at which time the US would automatically go into default, the first in its history.

The meeting took place in the Oval Office of the White House. It was the first time that Biden and McCarthy had met to discuss this issue since February 1, when the two also met for the last time at the White House.

Also present at the meeting were Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader, and House House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

President of the United States, Joe Biden.

At the end of the meeting, McCarthy assured the dozens of reporters thronging outside the Oval Office that there was “no new movement” in the talks with Biden.

McCarthy wants to link the suspension of the debt ceiling to major spending cuts on some of Biden’s flagship programs, such as the cancellation of the

student debt, and also wants to toughen the requirements that the poorest Americans must meet to access health and food aid.

For his part, Biden has been saying for weeks that he is not willing to negotiate on the debt ceiling and that the Republicans have an obligation to ensure that the United States can pay the debts already contracted, as they did on several occasions with his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021).

At the end of the meeting, Biden reiterated that position and tried to reassure the markets by declaring: “The United States will not default on its debts, never has and never will.”

He added that will meet again with McCarthy and the rest of the congressional leadership on Friday, while their teams will continue to negotiate until then. Apart from reiterating their positions, the two parties spoke publicly about the possibility of finding a solution in the short term.

EFE