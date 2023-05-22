US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy agreed on Sunday, May 21, to resume negotiations on the national debt ceiling, sending an encouraging signal that there is a chance to avoid an economic disaster in 11 days, writes The Washington Post.

Biden and McCarthy spoke by phone and agreed to send emissaries for further staff talks on Sunday evening before meeting again in Washington on Monday. The core of the talks concerns the scope and duration of the new limits on federal spending. Once this fundamental part is in place, “everything else will fall into place,” said Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Republican Garrett Graves.

Negotiations between the White House and GOP emissaries stalled on major spending and political issues on Friday, May 19. The conversation with McCarthy on Sunday took place as Biden was aboard Air Force One returning from the G7 summit in Japan.

“My conversation with the president, I think, was productive. I think we can solve some of the problems if he understands what we are concerned about,” McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol after a telephone conversation with Biden.

Graves, who took part in Sunday night’s discussions for almost 2.5 hours, named job requirements or permit reform among the major political issues standing in the way of an agreement.

“I want to be very clear: the numbers are the foundation. The speaker was very clear: the red line is to spend less money. And until we get to that, nothing else matters,” Deputy McCarthy concluded.

On the same day, May 21, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said early June was the “deadline” for the federal government to raise the national debt ceiling. Otherwise, the bills will go unpaid if Congress fails to reach an agreement before the US runs out of money.

Earlier, Yellen announced the country’s readiness to default. She reported that the United States could default as early as June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the amount that Washington can borrow to pay off debts.

On May 20, the White House said that McCarthy’s proposals, which were made public by his team, “thrown back” earlier efforts made in the negotiation process on the issue of the country’s public debt. At the same time, the president’s team is ready to meet at any time for a proposal that can be adopted on a bipartisan basis, get on the president’s table and reduce the deficit.

In April, the International Monetary Fund predicted that in 2024 the level of the US public debt will rise to 125.8% of GDP, in 2025 to 129.1% of GDP. By 2028, it can reach 136.2% of GDP. At the moment, the national debt of the United States is $31.4 tons.