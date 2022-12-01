Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron demonstrated, this Thursday (1st), the solid alliance between the United States and France, despite the differences over the American industrial recovery plan, considered “aggressive” by Paris.

“The United States couldn’t ask for a better partner to work with than France,” Biden said in a brief statement, in which he stressed that the alliance with Paris remains “essential.”

“Our common destiny is to respond together” to the world’s challenges, given that “our two nations are brothers in the defense of freedom”, said the French president.

Like Biden, Macron highlighted that the two countries have fought side by side in many wars. Referring to the western alliance that helps Ukraine to face the Russian invasion, the French head of state said that it is necessary “to go back to being brothers in arms”.

Twenty-one cannon salutes, national anthems and music band were present in the welcome given to Macron, the first president that Biden has given this treatment since his inauguration in January 2021.

In the Oval Office, where they chatted beside the fireplace before holding a joint press conference, the two presidents demonstrated their affection and complicity.

It is “important” that we work together to remedy the consequences of the war in Ukraine for “our economies and populations”, Macron said.

After the tempestuous foreign policy of Republican Donald Trump, the eighty-year-old Democrat is striving to improve relations with the United States’ traditional partners, including its “oldest ally”, as Washington classifies France.

– Submarines and subsidies –

And this is all despite a not-so-great start with its French counterpart. In September 2021, the United States announced a spectacular new military alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia, the AUKUS, which caused France to lose a billionaire submarine contract with the Oceania country.

Biden did not back down at any time on the merits of the decision, but acknowledged that there was “lack of skill”. Since then, he has done his best to calm Macron, a process that, according to analysts, comes to a head with this solemn visit to Washington.

Which doesn’t mean everything is rosy. On Wednesday, the French president criticized, in a particularly offensive tone, the “super-aggressive” economic decisions made by the US government towards European companies.

The United States and the European Union (EU) “are not on an equal footing” due to the American subsidies provided for in Biden’s great climate plan, which favor products “made in the United States”, the French president again regretted this Thursday , in an interview with ABC television.

Biden intends to revitalize US industry and reassure the middle class, which has been affected by globalization, while meeting the challenge posed by China. This requires a firm defense of American interests, both at the military level, as it did with AUKUS, and at the industrial level.

In this sense, the American president approved a gigantic investment program, the “Inflation Reduction Act”, which provides subsidies for electric cars… as long as they are “manufactured in the USA”.

“You may solve your problem, but you will make mine worse,” Macron told US lawmakers, stressing the need for France to also support the middle class and work at home.

These choices “will fragment the West,” Macron predicted later at an event with the French community. “They can only work if there is coordination between us, if we decide together, if there is synchrony again”.

– Russia and China –

Beyond those discussions, the two leaders certainly want to show unity in their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Today, before going to the White House, Macron said he would talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

Also, Biden and Macron are very likely to speak out on China. Washington would like Europeans to share its concern about Beijing’s rise, but France wants to forge its own diplomatic path with the Asian powerhouse.

These themes should, however, be left aside at this Thursday’s gala dinner.