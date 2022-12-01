French President Emmanuel Macron held a private meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden. In it, one of the main topics revolved around the war between Russia and Ukraine, where both agreed to maintain their condemnation of Moscow for the invasion and ensure support for the kyiv forces. Regarding the Inflation Reduction Law, Biden indicated that he will establish a team to follow up on the French president’s claims.

During a press conference, after the meeting with President Macron, Joe Biden indicated that he is working with the French head of state to hold Russia accountable for the crimes committed during the invasion of Ukraine.

In a joint statement, issued by the White House, it is highlighted that both leaders described Russia’s attempts to annex parts of Ukrainian territory as a violation of international law.

“It was a miscalculation made by Vladimir Putin, he has to get out of power in Russia, of course he is not going to do it, but he must understand that they do not want him in Ukraine,” Biden said during a post-election meeting with the press. meeting with Macron.

Similarly, Biden recognized and thanked France for supporting the Ukrainian people, in part, for hosting nearly 100,000 refugees from this country and announced that both nations will continue to support Ukraine.

“I want to thank the support of the United States for the magnitude in the type of help that has been offered because this war is taking place on European soil, and that affects us, but you (the United States) have deployed different means to contribute to this collective effort,” Macron said.

On other issues that have to do with security. The United States and France announced that they will continue to coordinate on concerns over China’s challenge to the “rules-based international order.”

Inflation Reduction Law, a high point on the agenda

Another of the points that was discussed between the two leaders is related to the Inflation Reduction Law, proposed by Joe Biden and which has generated differences in its European partners who have described it as “protectionist.”

In this sense, Biden began his address to the press by saying “France is one of our strongest allies”, while in one of his responses to the press he indicated that “there are modifications that could be made to facilitate the participation of European countries . We want to succeed together, not against each other.”

On the other hand, regarding this legislation, President Macron indicated that he recognizes what the US president is looking for with the law “The United States created a law for its industries with an objective that we share” while adding that the trip to the United States was not for ” ask for any exemption for France and its economy, but to deal with the consequences of this law and the current situation forces us to work together,” Macron added.

News in development…

With Reuters, EFE and US media