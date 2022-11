US President and Lula spoke by videoconference this Monday (31) | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and the American president, Joe Biden, had this Monday (31) their first conversation since the victory of the Brazilian in the second round held on Sunday (30).

According to a statement from the White House, during a video conference, Biden “praised the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions after free, fair and credible elections”.

“The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combating climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing migration. regional,” the statement said.