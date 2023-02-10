President Biden, this Thursday at the Tampa (Florida) airport. MANDEL NGAN (AFP)

The invitation came from the US President, Joe Biden, during a call to his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which he conveyed the support of his Administration after the assault on Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency on January 8 , in Brasilia, launched by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, defeated at the polls and who has been in Florida for more than a month. Those images revived in Washington the memory of January 6, 2021, the day of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of defenders of the false theories of Donald Trump’s electoral theft. The leaders of the two most populous democracies in America meet Friday afternoon at the White House.

When announcing the visit, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, warned that they would discuss how to address issues such as “the fight against climate change, the safeguarding of food security, the promotion of economic development, the strengthening peace and security and regional migration management”. Before the appointment with Biden, the leader of the Brazilian left is scheduled to meet with Senator Bernie Sanders, with other Democratic parliamentarians and with several trade unionists.

One of the strong points of Lula’s visit to Biden is expected to be the United States’ support for democracy in Brazil, especially in view of the attack a month ago, the most serious since the end of the dictatorship in the South American country, as well as the promotion of democratic values ​​throughout the planet. Along these lines, Lula also intends to deal with hate speech and disinformation. After the welcome in the gardens, they are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting behind closed doors in the East Wing of the presidential building.

The United States also wants to address hemispheric and global issues, including China’s influence in the region (in the aftermath of the Chinese balloon that the United States traversed before being shot down) and the war in Ukraine.

The idea of ​​dividing the global geostrategic scenario into two clubs, those that defend democratic values ​​and those that do not, is one of Biden’s declared obsessions, which drags on the campaign that led him to the White House in 2020. In December 2021 , convened a Democracy Summit, with 110 invited countries, which was held in a virtual format due to the demands of the pandemic. Brazil participated. Countries like China or Russia ended up being excluded, and that decision caused controversy.

Both powers were part of the multilateral experiment that marked the beginning of this century: the BRIC organization (later BRICS) that included China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa and that advocated an alternative global order. In his previous stage as president of his country, Lula became a symbol that another way of defending the values ​​of the global South is possible.

Things have changed a lot since then: with China becoming the greatest political, economic, and military threat to the United States, and Russia embarking on an expansionist war in Ukraine for almost a year, Biden wants to wrest from Lula a stronger commitment against both. realities that the president of Brazil seems willing to show, which can become one of the points of greatest friction between the two leaders. The Brazilian wants to present to his counterpart his idea that a group of countries such as China, India, Brazil, Indonesia or Turkey mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, explained the US position this Friday: “These are sovereign decisions that nations have to make, and we respect them. We do not believe, I can only speak for ourselves, that this is the time to do business as usual with Russia. They are killing thousands and thousands of Ukrainians, innocent people who do not pose a threat to Russia. She crossed that border almost a year ago without provocation or excuse, and millions have taken refuge inside and outside their country,” he noted.

The Amazon and the environment are other issues on the agenda. Brazil is seeking political and financial support from the United States to preserve the world’s largest tropical forest, crucial to curbing global warming. For this reason, the Brazilian delegation includes the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, among several ministers.

Both the Government and the Brazilian press ignore, in the context of this official trip, that former President Bolsonaro, under investigation for the coup attack in Brasilia, has been in the US since the end of his term. known as the tropical Trump, has begun to participate in political events in Florida, which is home to a large community of Brazilians. “I intend to return [a Brasil] in the coming weeks and exercise a responsible opposition against the current government”, he declared in a recent interview with Charlie Kirk, a far-right influencer. He said his plan is to go back to coordinate the right and prevent Brazil from “plunging back into socialism and communism.”

Filipe Nasser, adviser to the Brazilian ambassador to the United States, said Tuesday in a speech at the Washington-based policy analysis laboratory Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft that “Lula has only been in office for 40 days, so this trip underscores how This diplomatic relationship is important for our country, a relationship that is about to celebrate two centuries. This is an opportunity for both leaders to establish or re-establish a personal relationship with each other.”

