President Joe Biden listens to his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, this Wednesday in New York. KEVIN LAMARQUE (REUTERS)

A former metal worker turned statesman, Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the most pro-union president in US history, Democrat Joe Biden, have joined forces this Wednesday in defense of workers. Both have presented in New York, on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, an initiative called Association for Workers’ Rights. Lula, leader of the Workers’ Party (PT), knows a lot about this, but Biden is not far behind in his support for union demands, even in the midst of macro-strikes such as the one that could hit the important automotive sector.

“The two largest democracies in the Western Hemisphere are defending human rights around the world and in the hemisphere. That includes workers’ rights, and I feel honored that we are going to launch a new association in favor of workers’ rights,” said the US president, recalling that his father did not have a university degree, “but He was a cultured man who worked very hard all his life. He said, ‘Joe, a job is much more than a paycheck.’ It’s about your dignity. It’s about your self-esteem. It’s about being able to look your children in the eyes and tell them: ‘Honey, everything is going to be fine,’ added the president, installed for months in electoral campaign mode for the 2024 presidential elections and specifically addressing a segment to which has always been spoiled: the middle class.

Lula also used his personal experience to illustrate the importance of the joint initiative. “I have worked in the factory for 27 years. I have seen unemployment. I have experienced unemployment,” she recalled. Already invested in his statesman’s suit, he pointed out the benefits that the association poses for both countries. “I believe that the relationship between the US and Brazil will improve and we will be able to behave as friends seeking a common goal: the development and improvement of everyone’s lives.”

This Wednesday was the second meeting of both presidents, and the third time that they held an official conversation, through a phone call between the two meetings. Regarding the importance of the common initiative, Biden Administration officials stressed on Tuesday in a call with journalists how many common interests Brazil and the United States share. The presentation of such an initiative, these sources indicated, “highlights the fact that The relationship between the United States and Brazil is not only bilateral, but global in nature: the two largest food exporters in the world, important leaders on climate and on issues ranging from food security to nonproliferation [nuclear]. The conversations we have with Brazil are bilateral, regional and global in nature.”

Thus, in the path of common interest, the association “is another area in which there is a clear affinity and complementarity between the United States and Brazil, but also between our two presidents, since this is really one of their main priorities, ensuring that “working families have their rights protected.” Again the mantra of the middle class that articulates a good part of Biden’s speech, and electoral program. An encouragement that in Brazil has lifted millions of people out of poverty thanks to the Bolsa Familia program implemented during Lula’s first term, and relaunched in the current one. In the words of the Brazilian president, the objective is “the development of a better life for all.”

The association, which is non-binding and aims to extend to other countries, has among other objectives to address certain phenomena “such as forced labor and child labor, investor liability and discrimination in the workplace,” according to Washington sources. Child labor linked to migrant minors has experienced a disproportionate increase in the United States in recent years, even in large companies.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The meeting between Biden and Lula took place at noon this Wednesday in a hotel in New York. Lula was the first speaker to open the UN plenary sessions this Tuesday, with an energetic speech focused on one objective: the imperative fight against hunger. The relationship between the US and Brazil has regained its cruising speed after Lula’s return to power, after the turbulent period of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, and both leaders, at social opposites, nevertheless share a close vision on key issues such as climate or labor law, “another area in which there is affinity between our two presidents,” according to the aforementioned sources from the Biden Administration. Two presidents “exceptionally integrated in their conception of an economy at the service of workers.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.