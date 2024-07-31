Home page politics

Press Split

The heads of state of the two most populous countries in America are demanding transparency. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Venezuela’s authoritarian President Maduro declares himself the winner of the election. The electoral office is withholding the results. The opposition and a number of countries are doubting the official result.

Washington/Brasília – After the presidential election in Venezuela, which was overshadowed by allegations of fraud, the heads of state of the two most populous countries in the Americas are calling for transparency. US President Joe Biden and Brazilian head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva agreed that the Venezuelan electoral authority must publish the detailed results lists of the individual polling stations, the White House said after a telephone conversation between the two presidents.

After the presidential election on Sunday, the National Electoral Council officially declared authoritarian head of state Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner. However, the electoral office has not yet published the detailed results for the voting districts. The opposition accused the government of electoral fraud and insists that its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia received the most votes in all states. The USA, the EU, the Organization of American States and a number of Latin American countries also doubt the official election result.

The opposition claims to have access to 75 percent of the detailed election results. According to this, González received 68 percent of the votes and Maduro 29 percent. Opposition leader María Corina Machado said at a demonstration in the capital Caracas that she would not negotiate with the government about the result, but only about a peaceful transfer of power.

In view of the tense situation, the Costa Rican government offered asylum to Machado, González and other people politically persecuted in Venezuela. The opposition leader thanked them, but said she wants to stay in her homeland for the time being. “It is my responsibility to continue the fight alongside the people,” she wrote on X. dpa