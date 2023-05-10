The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, spoke on the phone for nearly an hour this Tuesday, in which they discussed the imminent immigration changes in the US and reiterated their commitment to a “humane and orderly” management of people flows. They have also addressed drug and arms trafficking and cooperation for welfare, as indicated in a tweet by the Mexican leader himself.

The call, the first in six months between the two presidents, comes just two days before the expiration of the measure known as “Title 42” in the United States, imposed during the term of Donald Trump and which facilitated the rapid expulsions of irregular migrants. , without the authorities accepting the asylum applications of the new arrivals, with the argument of preventing the spread of the covid. With this disappearance, migrants can re-process their asylum applications through the courts, in processes that can take years to resolve but during which the petitioner remains on US soil. At the same time, another measure will begin to be applied, Title 8, which will allow quick expulsions of those whose applications are not accepted for processing. The US authorities anticipate that as of Friday thousands of immigrants will try to enter to try their luck and promise a “humane” and “orderly” response.

The two leaders, according to the White House in a statement, discussed “their efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship, including the importance of strengthening cooperation between the United States and Mexico to manage the unprecedented migration in the region.” To this end, the statement added, they undertook “close coordination between border authorities and forceful measures (to enforce the border) in preparation for a return to title 8… which implies harsher consequences for those expelled than for those who They have been under the title 42″.

Biden and López Obrador underlined, the text adds, the value of migration management “in a humane and orderly manner, with expanded legal channels and consequences for irregular migration. They also confirmed the shared commitment to manage the causes of migration in Central America” and the “urgency” to effectively reduce the agglomeration of migrants on the northern Mexican border.

In a deeply polarized country and where immigration is one of the most divisive issues, the Republican opposition, which has made the fight against illegal immigration one of its great electoral banners, calls for a strong hand and assures that “the barriers are ready to break.” Some congressmen from this party speak of the entry of a million people in the next three months.

The US Administration maintains that it has been taking measures to ensure that the situation will be under control at all times. It has established temporary accommodation centers, has reached agreements for the processing of asylum applications in Colombia and Guatemala, so that migrants do not have to undertake long and dangerous journeys to reach the Mexican border to present their cases, and has agreed on measures to accept a greater number of residence permits, 30,000 per month, for citizens of various American countries, from Haiti to Venezuela. But those permits are still much less than the number of people of those nationalities who want to reach the US.

Title 42 will be replaced by Title 8, which allows the application for asylum if the interested party can demonstrate that they would suffer persecution or torture back in their country, but authorizes the expedited deportation of others and prohibits them from entering the United States during five years after expulsion. Last week, the Biden Administration also announced the dispatch of 1,500 soldiers to reinforce the border guard.

The announcement of the end of the measure -implemented in March 2020 with the start of the pandemic in America- has caused hundreds of thousands of migrants of different nationalities to flock to the borders of Mexico with the United States to try to enter US territory. .

True to his style, after the call with his American counterpart, the President of Mexico published a message on social networks in which he briefly reported that they talked for an hour and talked about migration, cooperation for the poorest countries (and what are the main senders of migrants) and arms trafficking. “We are good neighbors and friends,” he assured in the publication in which he attached a photograph taken during the call.

The two leaders also addressed the fight against arms trafficking and against fentanyl, one of the biggest irritants in the bilateral relationship. The United States suffers from a true epidemic of use of this synthetic opioid – of the nearly 110,000 overdose deaths in this country in 2021, more than two-thirds were caused by this drug – and points to Mexico as the source from where this substance comes. The Mexican president, for his part, rejects that the fentanyl that enters the United States is manufactured in his country.

Both leaders alluded to recent “enhanced and accelerated efforts to combat arms and fentanyl trafficking by dismantling criminal networks” and Biden, according to the White House, expressed his commitment to use “all available tools” to stop trafficking. weapons and reduce the flow of firearms into Mexico. “The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to modernize the shared border and promote inclusive economic growth.”

A year and a half after the elections in the United States, the positions of the political class in Washington on the fentanyl trade have hardened. Congressmen from the hard-line Republican Party are proposing to designate the Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, which would open the way for the US government to carry out military operations on Mexican soil to capture drug traffickers. The White House does not contemplate this possibility, but insists that Mexico must do more.

Precisely, this Tuesday the Treasury Department has announced the imposition of new sanctions against one of the sons of Chapo Guzmán, Joaquín Guzmán López, three more members of the Sinaloa cartel and two more companies for their role in drug trafficking to the United States.

