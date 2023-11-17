Biden and López Obrador commit to fighting fentanyl and opening “legal avenues” for immigration

The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, met this Friday, November 17, during the last day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) summit, to discuss topics of interest bilateral, such as the fight against drugs and the migratory crisis. At the end of the meeting, the leaders confirmed their joint commitment to combat fentanyl trafficking and agreed to develop a plan to stop the migratory flow from the south to the north of the continent and, at the same time, open “legal avenues” for migrants.

“Mexico and the United States are together”Biden said, adding that the bilateral relationship reflects “security cooperation” because they are “working side by side to combat arms trafficking, address organized crime, and address the opioid epidemic, including fentanyl.” .

Mexico, China and the United States: actions against fentanyl

The United States has detected that Mexican cartels use chemical precursors from China to manufacture this opioid, fifty times more powerful than heroin, and then market it illegally in the United States.

In that sense, Biden mentioned to López Obrador the “excellent” meeting he held this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which they specifically discussed fentanyl, a powerful opioid that claims the lives of almost 200 Americans a day.

The White House indicated that Biden and Xi reached an agreement on Wednesday for China to control the departure from its territory of chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl and, in response, Washington lifted sanctions against a Chinese entity in charge of combating trafficking. of narcotics.







“In terms of combating drugs, Mexico is c