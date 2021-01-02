López Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard spoke by phone with President-elect Joe Biden from the city of Valladolid (Yucatán). Presidency of Mexico / EFE

Joe Biden had on Saturday night, a month and a half after his election as president of the United States, his first telephone conversation with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As reported by the US transition team, both leaders highlighted the need to “revitalize cooperation between the US and Mexico to ensure safe and orderly migration, contain the coronavirus, boost North American economies and secure the common border.”

The call, which comes a month before Biden is inaugurated as president of the United States, marks a radical break with the heavy-handed discourse on migrants promoted by President Donald Trump since his arrival at the White House in 2016 with the promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico and attacks on Mexicans and Central Americans. In their conversation with López Obrador, both agreed to collaborate on a new regional approach so that migrants “do not undertake the dangerous journey to the United States”, a strategy that involves “dealing with the root causes of migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico, to build a future of greater opportunity and security in the region, “the statement said.

President López Obrador was the first to report the call through his Twitter account. “From the historic city hall of Valladolid, Yucatán, I have spoken by phone with the president-elect of the United States,” he wrote. “We reaffirm the commitment to work together for the welfare of our peoples and nations.” “It was a cordial conversation. There will be extensive bilateral cooperation and a very good relationship between the presidents of Mexico and the United States. Good news! ”, Said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who also participated in the conversation.

Amid a legal battle waged by President Donald Trump with unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, López Obrador decided not to congratulate Biden until the Electoral College proclaimed his victory, making him one of the last presidents in the world to do so. In a letter sent last Tuesday, the Mexican president highlighted the position of the president-elect “in favor of migrants from Mexico and the world” and said that this would allow “continuing with the plan to promote the development and well-being of the communities.” stations of migrants. “I believe that in this way no one will be forced to leave their place of origin and will be able to live, work and be happy with their family, among their people, with their culture, and thus we will be able to build the definitive solution to migratory flows from and through from Mexico to the US, “he wrote.

The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House will mark a break from the harsh anti-migrant discourse of Trump who, in his four years in office, has created a series of barriers to loyal and illegal migration through a series of decrees , changes in regulations, agreements with third countries and brutal policies such as the separation of children from their parents at the border. The US strategy led Mexico to toughen its own immigration policies, after Trump threatened the López Obrador government with imposing tariffs on Mexican products if it did not do more to stop migrants in transit, most of them Central American families fleeing through Mexico. of poverty, violence and lack of opportunities in their countries of origin.

In an agreement reached in May 2019, the Mexican government pledged to deploy the National Guard to its borders and to accept more asylum seekers under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program. That plan has allowed the US to send Mexico to about 70,000 people while they wait for a judge to hear their cases in immigration courts built in tents on the border. The process, which can take many months, has been strongly criticized by human rights organizations who lament that vulnerable migrants are being sent to dangerous cities on the northern Mexican border, where they are isolated and without access to lawyers to defend them.

Joe Biden has promised to end that program as soon as he arrives at the White House, in addition to implementing a series of measures in his first 100 days in office to end Trump’s most cruel immigration policies. In his call with López Obrador, the president-elect “pledged to work closely with Mexico and other regional partners” and actors involved at the border “to build the necessary regional and border infrastructure and capacities to facilitate a new approach. orderly and humane migration that respects international standards on the treatment of asylum applications ”.

Biden has experience in managing immigration crises. In 2014, during his time as vice president of Barack Obama, he traveled to Central America on numerous occasions to try to find a solution to the massive arrival of unaccompanied minors. However, the task will not be easy, especially at a time when an increase in migration is expected from Central American countries that this year have been hit hard by the economic consequences of the pandemic and by two powerful hurricanes that left entire communities Under the water and tens of thousands of families without homes or means of subsistence.