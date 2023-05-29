Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

5/28/2023 – 8:25 PM

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement this Sunday, 28, on raising the country’s debt ceiling. Now, the two are working to secure enough Republican and Democratic votes for passage.

“Good news,” Biden declared Sunday night at the White House. “The deal avoids the worst possible crisis, a default, for the first time in our nation’s history,” he said.

And added; “It takes the threat of a catastrophic default off the table.”

The Democratic president and the Republican spokesman spoke to each other late on Sunday as negotiators raced to draft the bill’s wording so lawmakers could revise compromises that neither the far right nor the left would support.

The measure should be voted on next Wednesday, 31.

Leaders are working to build political support as Congress rushes to vote on a bill to raise the US debt ceiling before the June 5 deadline to avoid a federal default.

The President of the United States urged the two parties in Congress to unite for a speedy passage. “McCarthy and I were clear from the beginning that the only way forward was a bipartisan agreement,” Biden said. (Source: AP)























