uS President Joe Biden and Israeli Head of State Isaac Herzog highlighted the close ties between the two states despite current tensions at a meeting in Washington. Biden, speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, said the friendship between the two states is “simply unbreakable.” The US stands “firmly” on Israel’s side.

Herzog spoke of an “iron military and security cooperation” between Israel and the United States. “There are some enemies of ours who sometimes mistakenly assume that the fact that we can have some disagreements affects our unbreakable bond,” the head of state said. “I truly believe that if you knew how much our cooperation has grown and reached new heights over the past few years, you would not think so.”

The meeting of the two presidents in the White House took place amid tensions between the Biden government and the right-wing religious government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both states are historical allies. However, the US government is particularly critical of Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform and Israel’s settlement policy in the Palestinian territories.

Meeting with Netanyahu possible

Biden even said in a recent television interview that Netanyahu’s cabinet was “one of the most extremist” he had ever seen. On Monday, however, the US President agreed to a meeting in the United States for the first time since Netanyahu’s election victory in November. A date has not been set. It is also unclear whether Biden will invite Netanyahu to the White House or whether there will be a meeting in a different format.







White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stressed after arranging a meeting that it did not change US “concerns” about judicial reform and “some of the extremist activities and behavior of some members of Netanyahu’s cabinet.”

Protests in Israel continue

The Israeli government is not only pursuing a very tough course in settlement policy in the Palestinian territories. She has also provoked mass protests from the Israeli population with her controversial project to reform the judiciary.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been protesting against Netanyahu’s government plans every week since the beginning of the year. The plans aim to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the powers of Parliament and the Prime Minister. The demonstrators accuse the government of wanting to weaken the country’s independent judiciary.

President Herzog said in the White House on Tuesday that his country is currently experiencing a “heated debate” and “pain” over the reform plans. “It’s a heated debate, but it’s also a virtue and a tribute to the greatness of Israeli democracy,” Herzog said. “Israel’s democracy is healthy, strong and resilient.” He is committed to finding a way out of the “crisis”.

Herzog will address the US Congress on Wednesday. Some lawmakers from Biden’s Democrats are considering boycotting the speech over Israeli government policy.







Left-wing MP Pramila Jayapal recently caused an uproar by saying that Israel is a “racist state” because of its treatment of the Palestinians. She later withdrew part of her statement. It is not Israel “as a nation” that is racist. Netanyahu’s “right-wing extremist government” is pursuing a discriminatory and racist policy.