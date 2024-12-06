The American president, Joe Biden, and the vice president, Kamala Harris, shared the spotlight this Thursday on lChristmas tree lighting ceremony of the White House.

The president was the only one who addressed the citizens from the stage, but Harris was in the audience accompanied by the Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, and Biden welcomed those present also on his behalf.

Harris lost the elections on November 5 against former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and since then she has been practically out of the public eye.

On November 25, she concluded almost a week of rest in Hawaii, where she was accompanied by her family and some of her main advisors, and a day later, together with her running mate, Tim Walz, she thanked Democratic activists for their support in the Campaign.

According to the Politico website, he has privately expressed to his advisors and allies that he is considering two main options for his future: compete again for the White House in the 2028 elections or run for governor of California in two years.

The tree that withstood a hurricane

This Thursday’s ceremony was brief. The tree chosen to commemorate the holidays is an 18.5 spruce almost 6 meters that withstood Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

It comes from the Cartner family’s Christmas fir farm in Newland, winner of the National Christmas Tree Association’s annual contest.

It is about the Bidens’ last Christmas in the White House before Trump takes office on January 20 and the chosen motto has been ‘Season of Peace and Light’.

The Democratic president alluded to the peace that is felt when reflecting on the things to be grateful for and the light that is “seen” when sharing time with loved ones on this holiday. “May God bless you all and protect our troops,” he said as he concluded his speech.