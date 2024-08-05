White House: Biden, Harris Notified of Attack on US Base Ain al-Asad in Iraq

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were notified of the shelling of an American military base in Iraq. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the White House press service.

Biden and Harris have reportedly already discussed steps being taken to protect the country’s armed forces and respond to an attack on servicemen. The politicians were also briefed on the American side’s efforts to ensure Israel’s security in the event of a repeat attack.

The US military base of Ain al-Asad, located in western Iraq, was shelled on Monday, August 5. According to media reports, two Katyusha rockets were fired at it, launched from a truck. Several US servicemen were injured in the attack.