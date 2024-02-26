USA, Biden and the joke about “good sex” to recover some votes. But…

The presidential elections of United States they get closer and closer and Joe Biden he does not want to give further advantages to the one who will now in all likelihood be his challenger: Donald Trump. The primaries of RepublicansIn fact, they leave little room for interpretation. There's simply no match, Trump she beat her rival Nikki Haley also in South Carolina with 60% of the preferences and now only a few sentences from the judges could prevent him from running again for the White House. Biden knows all this and also sees that i surveys they put him as an underdog. That's why he's trying everything. But the latest idea risks turning into the most classic of all own goal and yet another gaffe it could cost him the president's seat.

The desire of president of the United Statesin fact – we read in Repubblica – to offer a more image youth of himself led him to push yourself a little too hard and to do rage his wife, as well as the first lady Jill. The head of the White House would have joked with his advisors, revealing what the secret of his marriage with his wife, which lasts for 47 years: is to do a “good sex“. But the first to not have liked the husband's utterances at all was the wife Jill. Now, as well as from his Democratic electorate, Biden risks having to do so forgive even from his better half. The president's troubles now also extend to his private life, this new one gaffe it may also cost him his relationship with Jill.