US President Joe Biden will discuss with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen the training of pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to work on fourth-generation fighter jets, including the F-16. The meeting will take place on June 5 at the White House, reported on briefing Presidential press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I believe our joint efforts to prepare Ukrainian pilots for the use of fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16, will be one of the topics of conversation,” she said, noting that the agenda is expected to be broad.

According to Jean-Pierre, the US President and the Danish Prime Minister will discuss the efforts of NATO allies and close partners to strengthen transatlantic security and economic development.

Denmark was one of the first European countries to declare its readiness to train Ukrainian pilots to fly American F-16 fighters. On May 19, Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced this on Twitter.

On May 29, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that the Danish government would increase its contribution to the Ukraine aid fund by 7.5 billion Danish kroner (just over $1 billion). According to her, the funds to increase the fee will come from a public fund.

On May 19, US presidential aide Jake Sullivan announced a series of talks with the allies, following which it would be decided who and in what quantity would supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. He also promised that all fighter jets supplied by the United States and other countries are subject to the obligation not to strike at Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence in early May that the West would supply Kyiv with combat aircraft when Ukrainian troops went on the offensive.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.