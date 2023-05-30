The two sides expressed their joint commitment to continue working together as close partners to deepen cooperation between their two countries.

Biden said that the Turkish president raised the issue of the possibility of the United States selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, and that, for his part, he requested Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The two presidents also discussed their readiness as NATO allies to face regional and global challenges, including strengthening transatlantic security at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

On Monday, Biden congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as president of Turkey, where he said in a tweet on Twitter: “Congratulations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.”

“I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,” he added.

In the second round of the presidential elections, Erdogan won 52.16 percent of the vote, compared to 47.84 percent for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.