Biden and Emir Qatar consult on release of hostages

US President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have discussed the need to release hostage Israelis held in Gaza. They also discussed their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance in the area, the White House said. Biden called the Qatari leader to discuss the latest developments and mediation efforts.

Thanks to mediation by Qatar and Egypt, there was a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the end of November. Since then, diplomatic efforts have yielded little.