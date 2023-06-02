US President Joe Biden has added artificial intelligence (AI) to the threats facing his country, saying the technology could change the nature of conflicts. Yesterday he gave a speech at the graduation ceremony for students of the Air Force Academy, held in Colorado Springs.

“They will not be easy decisions, guys,” Biden said, alluding to the rapid technological transformation. “I met in the Oval Office with eight leading AI scientists. Some are very concerned that this technology could replace human thinking on the planet. So we have a lot to deal with. It’s an incredible opportunity, but there’s a lot to discuss.”

The US president met on May 5 at the White House with the heads of AI companies such as Google, Microsoft and OpenAI to discuss reforms to ensure that AI products are secure before they are released to the public.

The White House has announced various initiatives to promote responsible innovation in the field. It highlights the launch of seven new national institutes to research AI that will be financed with 140 million dollars from the National Science Foundation. The proposal seeks cooperation among federal agencies, private sector developers, and academia to pursue ethical, trustworthy, and responsible advancement so that AI serves the public good.

The initiative includes new policy guidance on the use of the Office of Management and Budget’s artificial intelligence systems to enable public comment. The policies will seek to ensure the development, acquisition and use of artificial intelligence systems that focus on safeguarding the rights and security of people.

On the other hand, in New York managers of OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic and other artificial intelligence laboratories warn that the systems of the future could be as deadly as pandemics and nuclear weapons.

as posted the day on Wednesday, a group of industry leaders warned Tuesday that such technology could one day be a threat to humanity and should be considered a societal hazard. “Mitigating the extinction risk of artificial intelligence should be a global priority along with other risks on a societal scale, such as pandemics and nuclear wars,” highlights the statement published by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety. profit. The open letter is signed by more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers working in that area.

The signatories include senior executives from three major artificial intelligence companies: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, two of the three Turing Award-winning researchers for their pioneering work in neural networks and who are often considered the “godfathers” of the modern artificial intelligence movement, signed the statement, as did other prominent researchers in that field. (The third Turing Award winner, Yann LeCun, who leads Meta’s efforts for AI research, had not signed on as of Tuesday.)

The statement comes at a time of growing concern about the potential harms of artificial intelligence. Recent advances in so-called large language models – the kind of system used by ChatGPT and other chatbots – have raised fears that such technology could soon be used on a large scale to spread disinformation and propaganda, or eliminate millions of jobs.

Fears from industry leaders

Some believe that if nothing is done to stop it, it could become powerful enough to cause societal upheaval in a few years, though researchers have yet to explain how that would happen.

These fears are shared by many industry leaders, putting them in the unusual position of arguing that a technology they are developing—and, in many cases, rushing to build faster than their competitors—poses serious risks and should be strictly regulated.

Dan Hendrycks, executive director of the Center for AI Security, said in an interview that the open letter represented a “coming out” for some industry leaders who had expressed concern — but only in private — about the risks of AI. technology they are developing.

“There is a misconception, even in the AI ​​community, that there is only one group of catastrophists,” Hendrycks said. “But in fact, many people are privately expressing concern about these things.”

Some skeptics argue that artificial intelligence is still too fledgling to pose an existential threat. Compared to current systems, they are more concerned with short-term problems, such as biased and incorrect answers, than with long-term dangers.

Others argue that AI is advancing so fast that it has already surpassed human performance in some areas and soon will in others.