Cuban communism would have liked to inaugurate its eighth Congress with signs that Joe Biden will continue the détente of Barack Obama, essential to avoid economic collapse, but it is faced with a very different scenario: the US president does not lift any of the 280 sanctions decreed by The last Republican Administration assumed a report that defines Cuba as a dictatorship that systematically violates human rights, and the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has not met with the Cuban Foreign Minister despite having done so with dozens of ministers from other countries .

Relations with Congress, governance calculations, and lobbies determine the policies of the White House, but the conjunctures change: it can be assumed that the thaw will be implemented in a trickle and with requirements: first, the withdrawal of Cuba from the list of nations sponsoring terrorism, one of Trump’s latest measures, and then the resumption of travel and remittances. If not, the largest of the Antilles will return to its historical routine: crisis, shortages and ideological entrenchment. The reformists of the party, that there are, assumed Obama’s cunning armistice: the United States does not have the capacity to impose changes, it does not want to impose its political and economic system, and the model to follow will depend on the Cuban people.

It seems obvious that the model preferred by the Cuban people is more capitalist than Marxist-Leninist, judging by its dynamism, the size of the diaspora, the 600,000 private entrepreneurs, 13% of the working population, and the memory of Soviet failures. Although transparency is not a virtue of the Political Bureau and or of the Central Committee, the reality faced by Congress is crystal clear: shortage of consumer goods and salaries without purchasing power, including those earned by the delegates. Beyond fighting the political-ideological subversion of the networks, Congress will retire Raúl Castro, who will continue to be almighty. It would be desirable for the party meeting to license immobility, and the United States to ensure that it will not take advantage of liberalizations to undermine achievements in the health and education sectors.

Structural transformations do not allow for delays because the embargo is not the main culprit for the queues, the investment contraction and a collapse of the GDP unprecedented in three decades. Strangulation was always Washington’s option even though the coercive policies of eleven administrations had the effect of aborting the timid economic reforms of the nineties on the island. On the contrary, at the beginning of 2016, the channels opened by bilateral détente multiplied the access to the Internet and a certain retreat of the repression and the gag. An avalanche of exchanges and capitalist schemes of difficult containment invaded the island and the official discourse, and alerted the orthodox of the PCC: the private sector, the fifth column conceived by Obama, was gaining strength. The US president would not be wrong if he annulled Trump’s sanctions, resumes diplomatic normalization and, from the understanding, promotes Cuba’s economic and political freedom.

It is worth considering that Biden is not Obama, nor is Raúl Fidel. Two heirs without the charisma of their predecessors but with sufficient capacity to redirect a neighborhood confrontation fueled by the radicalism of Miami and the Stalinist flanks of Havana. Although Raúl Castro wants to lie down to read and take care of his grandchildren, he will not be able to do it carelessly, nor is that his intention. Deng Xiaoping ruled China without charge. Miguel Díaz-Canel will consult you before undertaking any measure likely to undermine revolutionary essences. Nothing transcendent will escape the scrutiny of the elderly Sierra Maestra commander. Alejandro Castro Espín, head of the Defense and Security Council, which coordinates the espionage and counterintelligence bodies of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, will be in charge of keeping his father informed.

The policies of the United States to suffocate Cuba, including the embargo laws, were approved by bipartisans, but the Executive branch makes the difference, most notably in the second term of its incumbent, far beyond Biden’s horizon, which would do well to take advantage of the first to resume negotiations with the Cuban boss, who is not immortal. Minister of Defense for five decades, would guarantee the framework of the transition towards pluralism of a geostrategic nation for the United States, a stone’s throw from Key West.

It is not unreasonable to risk a dispersal of power upon the death of the leader who turns 90 in June; Eventually there will be changes in the correlation of civil and military forces, disputes in the party’s nomenclature and the emergence of factions interested in managing the state-owned conglomerate GAESA, chaired by General Luis Alberto Rodríguez, ex-husband of a daughter of Raúl. Castro. In the worst case scenario, violence in the streets without a leader whom the White House can turn to to pacify them.

Academician Jorge Domínguez asks himself: What is the national interest of the United States with respect to Cuba? Deter, block, and punish transnational criminal organizations that seek to cross Cuba’s land, sea, or air space to enter the United States? Secure a land border along the periphery of the US base near Guantanamo? the cooperation of the Cuban government to prevent undocumented migration across the Straits of Florida? Prevent and stop terrorist attacks by air, land and sea? If the answer is affirmative, he points out, it is convenient for Washington to resume the agreements of the end of 2016 and January 2017. And if bilateral relations improve, the repression loses excuses and the regime’s open policies will be more feasible in all areas.

All the Congresses of the PCC have stressed the need to update the economic model and change what is exchangeable without pressure from the United States. But the management of the economy will continue to be state. “We are not naive, nor do we ignore the influence of powerful external forces that try to empower the private sectors, to generate agents of change in the hope of ending the Revolution,” proclaimed Raúl Castro. Indeed, that is the intention. And if the generational change does not undertake in Congress a reform of the State, a viable political and economic project, generator of freedom, well-being and justice, it will not be necessary for the empire to empower the private sector to liquidate the revolution. Centralism and impossible five-year plans will kill her.

