The president of the United States Joe Biden tested negative for the coronavirus carried out this morning. It was read in a note released by White House doctor Kevin O’Connor.

“The president continues to be very well,” read Biden’s daily health bulletin. ”Due to an excess of caution, the president will continue to remain isolated until we have a second negative test, ” O’Connor continues.

Biden last July 27 had tested negative in two tests but after 3 days he was back positive again.