WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden defended on Monday his proposal to increase the corporate tax to help fund massive infrastructure spending in the United States, saying he was not at all concerned that the tax hike would hurt the economy.

Speaking to reporters after returning to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat where he spent the weekend, Biden also said there was “no evidence” that the tax increase he proposed would push companies away from the United States.

Biden again pointed to 50 or 51 major companies on the Fortune 500 that had not paid any taxes at all for three years, saying it was time for them to pay their share.

The US President was asked whether raising the corporate tax to 28 percent from 21 percent would push big companies to move away from the United States, and he said, “No at all … there is no evidence of that.”

Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, and Republican lawmakers had cut the corporate tax from 35% to 21% in 2017. Trump has repeatedly promised to address the country’s dilapidated infrastructure during his presidency but has never kept that promise.

Biden, who belongs to the Democratic Party, said that other countries are investing billions and billions of dollars in infrastructure, and that the United States needs to do this to enhance its competitiveness.

“I will pay whatever I can to change conditions so that we can compete with the rest of the world … All others in the rest of the world are investing in infrastructure and we will do this here,” he added.

In the same context, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said today that she is working with the G20 countries to reach an agreement on a global corporate tax floor to end “the 30-year-old competition to reduce corporate taxes.”

In a prepared speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Yellen said that during her participation in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week, she seeks to advance discussions on climate change, provide vaccines, and encourage countries to support a strong global recovery.

Yellen stressed the importance of governments ensuring “stable tax systems with sufficient revenues to be spent in the public good and addressing crises, and for all citizens to bear their fair share of the burden of government funding.”

On the other hand, a US Treasury official told reporters that it is necessary for the major economies to participate in the global minimum tax proposal for it to succeed.

He said the United States is using its tax legislation to prevent companies from transferring profits or headquarters to tax havens and is encouraging other major economies to follow suit.