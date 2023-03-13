After American regulators adopted measures to deal with the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, reinforced, this Sunday night, 12, the commitment to ensure that people and companies have access to their deposits at all times. that they need.

In a statement, Biden explained that, over the weekend, he directed the Treasury Department and the National Economic Council to work with banking regulators to address the problems at SVB and Signature Bank.

“I am pleased that an immediate solution was reached that protects American workers and small businesses and keeps our financial system safe,” he said. “The solution also ensures that taxpayers’ money is not put at risk,” he added.

Biden also said that he is committed to holding the executives behind “this mess” accountable and to strengthen regulation and supervision of the largest banks, so that the episode does not happen again. The American president also revealed that he will make a statement on the issue this Monday, the 13th.