“We expect to see others leave in the coming days,” Biden wrote on X.

Biden’s confirmation comes hours after an American media report, on Wednesday, indicated that the list of the group of foreigners scheduled to leave the Rafah crossing did not include any Americans.

Egypt had opened the Rafah crossing earlier on Wednesday, for the first time since the outbreak of the war, to those leaving the Strip.

The US administration had said that there were about 700 Americans in the Gaza Strip with dual citizenship, but it did not know how many wanted to leave.