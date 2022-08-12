





By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt

KIAWAH ISLAND, United States (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid earlier than usual after the November congressional race in a bid to quell speculation about the Democrat’s plans. about the 2024 campaign, multiple sources said.

Biden, who turns 80 shortly after the Nov. 8 elections, faces increasing questions about his own political future, despite a long-standing claim that he intends to seek re-election.

Biden is already the oldest person to occupy the Oval Office, surpassing Ronald Reagan, who ended two terms at age 77.

Whether he, or anyone else, could withstand the rigors of a US presidential campaign and run the world’s largest economy in his eighties is a matter of growing debate. His main Republican opponent, Donald Trump, would also be in his eighties at the end of a 2024 term.

An early move to announce the candidacy before a Republican opponent would launch a nearly two-year obstacle course until the 2024 presidential election.

People involved in planning the president’s campaign told Reuters that an early announcement would be a smart step for Biden, sending a signal to political donors, potential rivals inside and outside the party, as well as the general public that Biden is not a figurehead. decorative and that Democrats are united behind their agenda, personality and leadership.

“The Republican campaign for president starts after the midterm elections and the president needs to make the announcement at the same time to satisfy concerns within the party,” said a senior Democratic official.

The move would also represent a vast and far better-funded campaign operation designed to sell Biden’s agenda to the country, at a time when efforts to sell his two-year legislative accomplishments have withered by inflation and bitter partisanship.

Biden is having meetings with his political advisers, said a source familiar with the president’s thinking, and in those meetings he continues to emphasize that attention now needs to be on the midterm elections, not any presidential campaign.

“There is no date or time frame planned. As the president said before, he hopes to run for re-election,” the source said.

The White House and the Democratic National Committee declined to comment.







