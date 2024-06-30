Joe Biden must step down, the president of the United States must step aside before the November 2024 elections. This is the verdict expressed by a survey commissioned by CBS among registered voters after Biden’s disastrous ‘performance’ in the TV confrontation with Donald Trump, who aims to return to the White House.

Doubts about the president’s cognitive abilities

When asked ‘Does Biden have the mental and cognitive health to serve as president?’, 72% of voters say no and only 27% say yes. There is no absolute trust even in Trump (49% say no), but the data relating to the president stands out if we consider that the questions were also presented to Democratic voters. Among the ‘democratic registered voters’, the negative opinion on the president’s health comes from 41%.

For 72% of the overall sample, which also includes Republican voters, Biden should not run for office: in February, 63% wanted him to step back. The situation is critical, as shown by the data for Democratic voters: for 46% the president should not run, 54% are asking Biden to move forward. The divide is clear.

Biden’s age is the main issue for voters

Among those asking for a step back, one reason prevails: Biden’s age – 82 in November – is the heart of the problem for 86% of the overall sample. 71% are concerned about decisions the president might make during his term. 66% also cast the spotlight on Biden’s presidential activity so far, while 59% also add doubts to the file about the president’s ability to carry on the campaign until November.

Last Thursday’s debate left a deep mark. Trump inspired trust for 44% of those interviewed, Biden’s figure stops at 18%. The tycoon was clear for 47%, the president only for 21%. After the confrontation, Biden repeatedly stigmatized the ‘lies’ of his opponent, who benefited from the lack of fact checking in the debate. In reality, judging by the CBS poll, voters have a different view: Biden told the truth for 40%, Trump did the same for 32%.