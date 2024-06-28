There President Joe Biden’s performance during the live TV debate with Donald Trump set off alarm bells in the Democratic establishmentleading some leaders to wonder whether he is the right candidate ahead of the November elections.

“He seemed a little disoriented. He got louder as the debate went on. But at that point, I think the panic was already spreading”, said David Axelrod, former strategist for Barak Obama’s electoral campaigns and CNN political commentator. Axelrod also gave voice to a conversation that took place last night between many Democrats: “It will be discussed whether it should continue.”

From the very beginning of the debate, the President he appeared to have difficulty with his voice. Biden cleared his throat and coughed several timesa condition which, according to several sources cited by CNN, was caused by a cold.

As the broadcaster does not fail to point out, Biden often He stood there staring blankly and with his mouth open as Trump spoke. He has occasionally struggled to get his points across, giving up ground on issues like abortion where Democrats have an edge.

“It’s hard to argue that Biden should be our nominee.” said a Democratic Party operative who has worked on campaigns at all levels for more than a decade. “The main issue that he had to prove to the American people that he had the energy and the stamina. And he didn’t.“said Kate Bedingfield, former White House communications director who has been at Biden’s side since his time as vice president.

Biden: “It went well”

“I think we did well.” President Joe Biden thus dismisses strong concerns within the Democratic Party. Asked by reporters about calls to withdraw from the race for the White House and whether he had any doubts about his performance, Biden attacked the former president. “No, it’s hard to argue with a liar. The New York Times pointed out that he lied 26 times,” said Biden who, according to the pool, when asked if he was sick, replied that he had a sore throat.

Trump wins in instant polls

Trump won the TV debate with Joe Biden, emerges from a CNN instant poll conducted via text messages among 565 registered US voters who said they had witnessed the debate live on TV. The percentages are quite clear. According to 67%, the former president had a better performance, while before the debate 55% of the same sample of respondents said they expected Trump to win in the debate.

Also according to the poll, 57% said they had no real confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country, and 44% said the same about Trump. Only 36% of those who watched the debate said they had a lot of confidence in the former president’s ability to lead the country, and 14% said the same about Biden.