After discovering in November a batch of classified documents in the Washington office that Joe Biden used between the end of his time as vice president with Barack Obama (2017) and the start of the campaign that took him to the White House in 2020, a A team of collaborators of the Democratic leader began to comb other places of work of this in search of more papers. This Wednesday, the NBC television network has published, citing anonymous sources, the discovery of a second group of documents, which were kept in a different location from the office that the current president used in the federal capital.

Little is known of this new block of papers. The level of secrecy that protected them, the number and the precise location have not been disclosed. He also does not know how his discovery was reached or if the search for any other classified material that Biden could keep from the days of the Obama administration is closed with this discovery.

The week began for Biden with the news, advanced by CBS, of the existence of a dozen documents classified as confidential in a closet at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, a private office of the president in the center of the city. The papers were made available to the National Archives and the case reported to the Department of Justice. Among them are memoranda from the US intelligence services and material on hot geopolitical relations such as Washington’s with Ukraine, Iran or the United Kingdom. US law requires that presidential records be preserved and made available to the National Archives after leaving office.

The discovery was immediately placed in the unfavorable perspective of the outrage shown by Biden when the FBI searched Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida) in the summer, where the former president took a much higher amount, yes, of papers upon leaving the White House. In an interview for the program 60 minutes Broadcast last September, Biden said the following: “How can that happen? How can someone be so irresponsible? [Al saber de su existencia] I thought: what data was there that could compromise the sources and methods? I mean the names of the people who helped… It’s just… it’s totally irresponsible.”

On Tuesday, Biden, on an official visit to Mexico City to meet his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spoke about the first finding. He said he was “surprised” to learn that there were documents from that stage in a closet in an office that he gave private use to. He assured that confidential information is taken seriously and that he does not know the content of said documents.

“They found some documents in a box, in a locked cabinet, and as soon as they did, they realized that there were several classified documents in that box. And they did what they had to: immediately call the Archives [Nacionales] and hand them over. I was informed about this discovery and I was surprised to learn that there are government records that were taken to that office, but I don’t know what is in the documents,” added the US president. “My lawyers have delivered the boxes to the Archives [Nacionales], and we are fully cooperating with the review. I hope it ends soon and it will be time to give more details.

From the beginning of this scandal, the White House has tried to underline the difference between the case of Trump and that of Biden. No matter how different the two are, there is a question that needs an answer. Why didn’t the Administration make the finding known to the public before? They found the papers on November 2, six days before the legislative elections, in which the Republican Party registered a historic disappointment, so it has been more than three months until the facts have emerged.

In her daily press conference, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, has fought this Wednesday with the reporters to manage not to say anything on the subject.

Later, his department has reported that the first lady, Jill Biden, has been operated on at the Walter Reed Military Hospital, located in a suburb of the capital, for two minor cancerous lesions.

