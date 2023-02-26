The White House refused to give an exact answer to the question of Kyiv’s support for the forcible seizure of Crimea

The White House cannot say for sure whether it will support a forceful takeover of Crimea by Ukraine, as this is only a hypothetical question. About this in an interview with CNN declared Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan declined to give a clear answer to the question of whether Washington would support Ukraine’s military takeover of Crimea. Now, according to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is concerned about taking a better position on the battlefield in order to then strengthen himself in a better position at the negotiating table.

Related materials:

“We want to help Ukraine turn battlefield victories into diplomatic leverage. And that requires us to give them the military assistance they need. What will ultimately happen to Crimea in the context of this war, as well as the settlement of this war, is something that the Ukrainians must determine with the support of the United States. But I will not delve into hypothetical questions. [о захвате Крыма]’ Sullivan said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country was preparing to seize Crimea. At the same time, he did not name specific dates, but announced the moral and technical readiness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

US President Joe Biden admitted that the return of Crimea to Ukraine could be delayed. The American leader noted that there may be a transitional period before this happens. “Not all at once,” he said.