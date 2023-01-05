Irregular immigration to the United States broke records last year and has become one of the flanks on which the opposition has most insistently attacked the president, Joe Biden. The Republicans say that the country is suffering “an invasion” and they want to politically prosecute the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. Biden has decided to take new measures to strengthen control of the border with Mexico and in exchange he promises to offer new channels of legal immigration, especially to people who can demonstrate ties or roots to the United States and who come from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, according to high government officials have advanced. The president has announced that he will travel to El Paso (Texas) this Sunday, in his first visit to the border since he has been in office.

Biden made the announcement days before he is due to travel to Mexico City, where he will meet on Monday and Tuesday with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The meeting of North American leaders will touch on issues such as the climate crisis and economic development, but according to Biden himself, much of the agenda will be focused on “strengthening” the border with Mexico. The president will evaluate in El Paso the operations of detention and border control in a region that declared an emergency due to the increasing arrival of South American immigrants at the end of December. “I know very well that migration is raising the tension in border communities,” Biden said this morning at the White House.

The Government assures that the new package of measures is unprecedented. One of the flagship initiatives is the extension of the process that allows people living in the United States to apply on behalf of a Venezuelan citizen to immigrate if they demonstrate that they have the means of livelihood or the local support necessary to survive. This measure is now extended to nationals of Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba. “Up to 30,000 people a month from these four countries, who have a sponsor who meets the requirements and pass background checks, will be able to come to the United States for a period of two years and receive authorization to work,” government sources say.

Biden has explained that this request must be initiated outside the United States and followed through an application from the Office of Customs and Border Control (CBP, for its acronym in English). One of the conditions is that the foreign citizens who initiate the process do not cross the border illegally. “If the petition is denied or they attempt to cross illegally, they will be returned to Mexico and will not be eligible for this program in the future,” he said. Mexico has accepted the return of up to 30,000 people a month from these four countries. This punishment is also extensible for those who cross the borders of Panama and Mexico illegally. “The message is clear. People must stay where they are and start the process there”, added the Secretary of Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

In addition, the government plans to host up to 20,000 refugees from Latin American and Caribbean countries during fiscal years 2023 and 2024, putting the United States on the brink of more than tripling refugee admissions from the Western Hemisphere.

More use of Title 42

Biden will use the so-called Title 42 that he has tried to repeal for now without success, to expedite the expulsions of immigrants. This is a norm promoted during the presidency of Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, citing health reasons. The Supreme Court has decided to keep it in force in a recent decision. And the Biden government has decided to make a virtue of necessity and apply it resolutely.

By the time it finally lifts (if that happens), the Biden government plans to launch an online dating portal to reduce overcrowding and wait times at points of entry into the United States. In any case, the Government announces that, effective immediately, persons who attempt to enter the United States without permission, lack a legal basis to remain in the country and cannot be removed under Title 42 “will be increasingly subject to expedited removal to their country of origin and a five-year re-entry ban.”

High officials of the Biden Government assure that all these measures will serve to increase security at the border and reduce the number of people who cross illegally, while expanding and expediting legal channels for orderly migration.

The Administration will increase resources for the border and is expanding its anti-smuggling operations. “It is important to note that the measures announced today are being implemented in close collaboration with Mexico and governments throughout the Western Hemisphere. Although these measures will help solve some of the most serious problems on the southwest border, they will not solve all the problems of an immigration system that has not worked for too long, “say senior government officials, who counterattack Republican criticism: “That just it can happen if congressional Republicans, who have spent the past two years talking about border security, stop blocking the comprehensive immigration reform and border security measures that President Biden proposed on his first day in office, and to oppose the billions of dollars in additional funding that the president has requested for security and border management.” “Unlike some Republicans who play political games and obstruct real solutions to fix our broken immigration system, President Biden has a plan and is taking action,” they add.

