US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This will be reported on Friday, April 23 press service White House.

During the conversation, as noted, the American leader expressed his interest in constructive bilateral relations between Turkey and the United States in which there will be expanded areas of cooperation and effective methods of resolving differences.

“The leaders agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in June to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues,” the statement said.

On the eve of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the summit of the alliance will be held on June 14 in Brussels. It was noted that the event will discuss current issues of NATO activities, as well as issues on the agenda of the alliance until 2030.

Among such questions, he pointed out “Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyberattacks, new and harmful technologies, the impact of climate change on security, as well as the growth of China.”

On the same day, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the US government administration, reported that Biden may officially recognize the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century.

It was noted that the American leader will make a corresponding statement on April 24, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide in Armenia. It was also indicated that there is no information about the final decision of the American leader and there is information that he will confine himself to a symbolic statement without official recognition.

In turn, Erdogan said that the country will continue to defend its position on the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. Turkey denies the claim that the killings of Armenians constituted genocide, citing a popular uprising against the government.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Ottoman Empire persecuted the Armenian population. According to a number of historians, over 1.5 million Armenians were killed in 1915. The fact of genocide was recognized by more than 20 countries, Ankara rejects the very term “genocide”, claiming that in those years there was a fratricidal war and great losses were suffered by each side of the conflict.