Today the commemoration of the assault on Capitol Hill by supporters of the former American president who did not recognize the electoral victory of the dem

WASHINGTON. A year ago there was the assault on Capitol Hill by supporters of Donald Trump who contested the victory of the elections by Joe Biden, today on the day of the commemoration, the President – in his speech to Congress – attacked his predecessor: ” January 6 was an armed insurrection and Donald Trump sought to overthrow free elections, subvert the constitution and stop a peaceful transfer of power through a group of thugs the whole world has seen with his own eyes. Not even during the civil war did this happen. In this sacred place democracy was attacked, a brutal attack, but the people resisted, democracy held “.

Donald Trump replied immediately: “He wants to mask his failure.” In a statement, the former president argued that Biden, “who is destroying our nation with insane open border policies, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures, has used my name today to try to to further divide America “. “This political theater – wrote Trump, who canceled a press conference he had scheduled for tonight in controversy with the commission of inquiry into the events of January 6 – is nothing more than a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed “.

Biden’s accusation is clear: «The truth is that a former president created a web of lies around the 2020 elections» and «put his interests above those of the country. He did nothing during the siege of Capitol Hill. He did not accept that he had lost, he was a loser, but his ego is too strong, so he tried to rewrite history, weaving a web of lies to the detriment of the country’s interests “.

“That was not a group of tourists – recalled Biden -. It was an armed insurrection. They weren’t trying to support the will of the people, they were trying to reject the will of the people. ” Trump “spread lies for profit and power. He did what no president in American history, in the history of this country, had ever done: he refused to accept the results of an election and the will of the American people. ” “The former president is not only a former president, but he is a defeated former president – underlined the tenant of the White House -, defeated by over 7 million votes in free and democratic elections. There is zero evidence that the presidential election results were inaccurate. ‘ “The 2020 elections – he added – were the greatest expression of democracy in the history of our country” as “over 150 million true American patriots, never so many, went to the polls in a pandemic and risking their own life”.