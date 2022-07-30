Biden is again positive at Covid today and returns to isolation. This was announced by the White House by issuing a note from the president’s personal doctor, Kevin O’Connor, stating that the American president had tested negative several times from Tuesday to yesterday. This “rebound” effect of positivity, explains the White House doctor, has been observed in “a small percentage” in patients undergoing antiviral treatment, such as Biden. “The president has no symptoms again and feels fine,” adds the doctor, stressing that he will not resume therapy for the time being. In recent days it was announced that Biden would wear the mask for 10 days.

The president will therefore remain in the White House. He is not going to his home in Wilmington for the weekend or next Tuesday to Hemlock, Michigan, from where he was supposed to deliver a speech on the US economy.