President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Americans to confront the country’s powerful pro-gun lobby after a teenager gunned down at least 18 children at an elementary school in Texas.

“When, for God’s sake, are we going to take on the gun lobby?” a visibly emotional Biden said as he addressed the nation from the White House. “We have to make it clear to every legislator in this country: It’s time to act.”

Biden was visibly shaken after the Texas school shooting.

“I was hoping that when I became president I wouldn’t have to do this,” lamented the 79-year-old Democrat, informed of the tragedy on the plane back from a diplomatic tour of Asia.

“I am disheartened and tired,” he declared.

“Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden launched about the scourge of firearm deaths in the United States, calling for “transforming pain into action” to further regulate weapons, particularly assault weapons.

“Weapons manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively promoting the assault weapons that bring them the most profit,” he said.

He also lashed out at the Republican opposition, which is blocking all his attempts to pass measures in Congress such as mandatory criminal and psychiatric background checks for gun buyers.

Conservatives have so far refused to reinstate a ban on marketing assault rifles to civilians, like the one that existed in the United States between 1994 and 2004 for some semi-automatic weapons.

“Those who block or delay common sense legislation on firearms, (…) we will not forget them“, said Biden, who can only issue decrees to control the circulation of firearms on the sidelines.

“Losing a child is like having a part of your soul ripped out,” said the president, a fervent Catholic who has lost two children, a young daughter in an accident and an adult son who died of cancer.

Together with his wife, Jill Biden, he asked the United States to “pray” for the affected families.

“They’re going to need a lot of help, a lot of prayers.”

‘They failed our children again’

Lawmakers from Florida (USA) and parents of several of the students killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018 – which left 17 dead – also rejected the violence of weapons and expressed their outrage at the massacre on Tuesday perpetrated in an elementary school in Uvalde (Texas).

Manuel Oliver, father of one of the 17 victims of the massacre that occurred at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland (north of Miami), criticized politicians who, when a massacre of this type happens, say: “Our hearts are with families.”

Families don’t need your hearts. They need their children. And their children won’t be there anymore See also 'Ortega is usurping the entire legacy of the Sandinista Revolution'

“Senate, Congress, White House, President, Vice President, Governors, Lobbyists, Corporations, and Civilians who continue to ignore our voices, go fuck yourself… (Fuck You!) a thousand times,” Oliver lashed out on his Twitter account. .

“Well, you know what? Families don’t need their damn hearts. They need their kids. And their kids won’t be there anymore,” added Oliver, a member of the Change the Ref platform, whose mission is to “raise awareness about mass shootings through strategic interventions that will reduce the influence of the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the federal level.”

Fred Guttenberg, father of one of the students killed in Parkland, Jaime Guttenberg, told MSNBC: “They failed our children again.”

Today’s attack is the second deadliest school shooting in the past decade, after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook School in Newton, Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed.

