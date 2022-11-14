Preventing the competition between the United States and China from turning into a brutal confrontation is, in terms of international relations, the central issue of the 21st century as far as the eye can see. With this objective, the leaders of the two main world powers met this Monday in the town of Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian island of Bali, for the first time in person since Joe Biden assumed the US presidency after winning the elections in his country two years ago. Both leaders expressed their desire to improve a relationship in free fall, according to many experts the most tense since the normalization of diplomatic ties in the seventies.

“I firmly believe that there does not have to be a new Cold War,” Biden considered after the meeting, which lasted more than three hours and was held on the eve of the G-20 summit that is scheduled to start this Tuesday in Bali. . The bilateral meeting yielded as a more tangible result the mandate for both Administrations to strengthen dialogue in transcendental and problematic areas. This includes climate change, with a commitment to “cooperation for the success of COP27”, according to Beijing’s account, in what represents a substantial turn after the rupture of ties in this matter after the controversial visit to Taiwan of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

“In my view, we share a responsibility to show that China and the United States can manage their differences, prevent competition from turning into conflict, and find ways to work together on pressing global issues that require our mutual cooperation,” Biden said. at the beginning of the appointment. For his part, the Chinese president pointed out that the situation in which Sino-US relations find themselves “does not correspond to the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, nor does it agree with the expectations of the international community.” “We need to play the leading role, set the right course for bilateral relations and put them on an upward trajectory,” Xi added.

The reestablishment of a climate dialogue undoubtedly goes in that direction, and good resolutions provide a point of serenity in a very turbulent time, but they do not clear up the underlying problems. The Taiwan issue illustrates this well. Xi made it clear to Biden that it is “the first red line that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations,” according to Beijing’s account. Biden, according to the White House tally, denounced China’s “increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan. But the US president also made it clear that he does not believe that Beijing is planning an imminent invasion and that he does not intend to change Washington’s traditional position on this issue. However, in recent months, he has broken tradition by being very explicit in saying, on at least four occasions, that he is willing to use US force to defend Taiwan from unwarranted attack.

In terms of economic-technological competition, Biden indicated his discomfort at what he considers “Chinese practices that go against the laws of the market.” On that basis, the Trump administration launched a broad tariff war, while the Biden administration moves to restrict Chinese access to key US technologies and urge companies to reduce their dependence on China by relying more on other, friendlier countries.

On this, Xi was resounding. China believes that the US is maliciously trying to contain his rise. “Suppression and containment will only strengthen the will of the Chinese people,” Xi told his counterpart, according to the Beijing account. “Starting a trade war or a technology war, building walls and barriers, and pushing for the decoupling or cutting of supply chains goes against market principles and erodes the norms of international trade. These attempts benefit no one. We oppose the politicization and weaponization of economic and commercial links as well as scientific and technological exchanges”.

There is much more. The US calls on China to try to clamp down on North Korea’s rearmament, an issue that causes the utmost concern in countries such as South Korea or Japan. “It is not clear whether China has the ability to control North Korea. But what is clear is that he has an obligation to try,” Biden said at the post-meeting press conference, stressing that if this dynamic does not stop, Washington will increase its military presence in the region to protect its allies.

The growing military ties of the US in the area are precisely an issue that irritates China, with the newly born Aukus alliance, in the framework of which Australia will equip itself with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, as a crystalline example.

The rivalry runs deep. According to new US national security strategypublished in October by the Biden Administration, the Asian giant “is the only country with the intention of reconfiguring the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to promote that goal.”

Biden arrived at the appointment politically reinforced by a result in the legislative elections better than expected for the Democrats, who have managed to retain control of the Senate. As a whole, the US sits at the table before its main rival with the great asset of the show of force of its network of alliances in these troubled times. Dozens of countries have closed ranks and played an active role against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China will no doubt have taken note of the remarkable Western reaction in terms of financial and military support to the victim, as well as sanctions against the aggressor. Beijing will also be reflecting on how modernized and fearsome on paper armed forces such as the Russians have proven fragile and incapable of combat against an enemy that, regardless of its great motivation and intelligence, fights with only modest Western weapons supplies.

Xi, for his part, also arrived politically strengthened by his recent coronation at the Communist Party of China (PCCh) congress, which not only gave him a third presidential term, but also configured a leadership leadership completely tailored to the leader. As a whole, China sat at the table with the strength granted by the evidence of decades of powerful and effective progress in multiple areas, including the most strategic ones such as technology or the military.

But the situation is not the best for China, with an evident economic slowdown, persistent problems in overcoming the pandemic and a bid to strengthen a “limitless” relationship with Russia that is now quite uncomfortable.

In general, it is notable that Beijing, unlike Washington, does not have a network of alliances. It has established close relations with dozens of countries through investment and infrastructure, but this is far from having the strategic depth of ties such as those of NATO, the EU or bilateral alliances.

Precisely in this sense, it is worth noting how Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, in a trilateral, and with Australia, in a bilateral, on the occasion of the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean , by its acronym in English) in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) just before the meeting with Xi in Bali, precisely to consult with his allies on the positions to be taken.

FAITH OF ERRORS In a previous version, it was wrongly claimed that Biden met with the leaders of Japan and North Korea, when the correct thing is South Korea.

