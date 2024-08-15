“Folks, I have an incredible partner. The progress we’ve made. He’s going to be a great president.” This was stated by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris. The two held their first joint event since Biden dropped out of the White House race and endorsed her to take her place atop the Democratic ticket ahead of the November 4 election. Harris and Biden spoke from the stage at Prince George’s County Community College in Maryland.

Biden highlighted his administration’s “historic effort” to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices during his speech in Maryland. Biden said he had been trying to legislate the issue since he was a U.S. senator in 1973. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time,” the president said, according to CNN. Biden stressed that the fight against big pharmaceutical companies is critical because Americans pay more for their drugs than “any other advanced nation in the world.” Despite long-standing efforts to change the policy, drug companies have successfully blocked efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate prices for years, the president said.This time, we finally beat Big Pharma“, Biden said.

The president explained that while a month’s supply of a drug like insulin for a diabetic patient could cost hundreds of dollars a month, that price will now be capped at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries. Biden noted that Democrats passed existing legislation without Republican support in Congress.